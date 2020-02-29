Zacks: Analysts Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. BMC Stock also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 164,568 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.