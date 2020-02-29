Zacks: Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 535.71%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.