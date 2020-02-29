Zacks: Analysts Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.63). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 121,789 shares of company stock worth $2,522,040 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667,936 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in InVitae by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NVTA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,640. InVitae has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

