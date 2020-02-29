Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $71.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the highest is $74.55 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $83.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $290.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.04 million, with estimates ranging from $289.37 million to $312.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,615.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.