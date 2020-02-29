Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 4,755,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

