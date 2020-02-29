Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce sales of $105.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.21 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $97.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $435.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $436.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.65 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $474.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.