Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $794.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.15 million and the highest is $800.44 million. Trimble posted sales of $801.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

