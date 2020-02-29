Zacks: Analysts Set $16.00 Target Price for Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

CBNK stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

