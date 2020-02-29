Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $21.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. CEVA reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $93.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.01 million, with estimates ranging from $98.03 million to $107.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 202.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

