Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.82 Million

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report sales of $73.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $72.63 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $75.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $323.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.42 million, with estimates ranging from $319.87 million to $328.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.