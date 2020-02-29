Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.19. Cummins reported earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

CMI stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

