Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $401.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.50 million and the lowest is $401.10 million. Daseke posted sales of $447.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.30 on Friday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Daseke by 611.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

