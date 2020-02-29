Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.15). Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,994,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,874,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,237,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 491,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

