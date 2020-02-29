Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,549. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.89.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

