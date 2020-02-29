Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.04. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

