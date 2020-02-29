Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,510. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $236,349.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,027 shares of company stock valued at $345,940. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.