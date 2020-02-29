Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after buying an additional 612,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

