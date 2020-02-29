Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

