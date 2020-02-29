Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.06 Million

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report sales of $93.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.25 million and the lowest is $91.57 million. Q2 posted sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $412.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $415.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $514.55 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $528.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,475 shares of company stock worth $8,357,379 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $93.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.