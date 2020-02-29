Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.99 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Quanta Services by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.