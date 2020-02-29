Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,001,700. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 175.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Switch has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.