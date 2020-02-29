Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

WCN stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.