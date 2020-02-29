Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 38,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,811,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

