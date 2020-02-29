Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 38,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,811,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply