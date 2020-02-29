Zacks: Brokerages Expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. K12 reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE:LRN opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.