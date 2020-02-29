Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $455.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.83 million. Teradata reported sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.