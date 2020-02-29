Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $178.39. 103,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. Enstar Group has a one year low of $158.72 and a one year high of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,495,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

