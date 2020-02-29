Zacks: Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.