Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitex International by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitex International by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.