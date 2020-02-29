Zacks: Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Virgin Galactic’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virgin Galactic an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

SPCE stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,103,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216,230. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

