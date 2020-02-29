Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.64 ($53.07).

ZAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €39.53 ($45.97). 1,299,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.91. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

