Zap Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $95,138.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.