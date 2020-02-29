Zap (ZAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,238.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $77,238.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.06516167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

