Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Acquired by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zayo Group worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,202,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

