ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $147.66 million and $43.42 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.