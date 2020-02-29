ZClassic Price Reaches $0.18 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,338.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00579582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00095835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00118767 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001176 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

