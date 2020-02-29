Zcoin Price Reaches $5.07 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00058797 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Binance and CryptoBridge. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.02567066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.68 or 0.03605917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00683652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00775022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00086406 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00576803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,576,443 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, TDAX, Upbit, Indodax, Koinex, Huobi, Coinroom, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

