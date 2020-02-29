ZCore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,701.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $107,505.00 and approximately $2,701.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $18.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,491,460 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

