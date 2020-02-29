Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $8,540.00 and $48.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,445,896 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,896 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

