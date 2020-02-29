Zebi Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $397.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $510,107.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02434533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 218,925,140 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

