Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, OKEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

