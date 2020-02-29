Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.71.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.84. The stock had a trading volume of 800,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.81. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

