Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.21 and a 200 day moving average of $229.81. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 189.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 227.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

