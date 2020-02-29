Zel (ZEL) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $6.06 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00577608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00095121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00119282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,294,100 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

