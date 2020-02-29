ZelCash (ZEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005517 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

