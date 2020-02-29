Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $422,668.00 and $15.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

