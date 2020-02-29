ZEON Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 437.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $2,516.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,721,372 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

