ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $970,280.00 and $38,864.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00497955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.86 or 0.06513778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00067672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005776 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

