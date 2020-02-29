Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $84.78 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and $84.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,230,027,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,938,560,423 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Koinex, BitMart, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Zebpay, DragonEX, IDEX, Bithumb, Binance, DEx.top, FCoin, GOPAX, Huobi, Coinone, Coinhub, WazirX, AirSwap, BitForex, UEX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Upbit, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Hotbit, Korbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

