Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $549,572.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,587 shares of company stock worth $20,469,298. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,628,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. 4,761,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,946. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

