Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

